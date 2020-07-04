American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.80.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.06. The stock had a trading volume of 731,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,632. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

