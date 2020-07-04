Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.88 million and the lowest is $201.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $528.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.83. 669,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,139. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.