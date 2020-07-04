Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.88 million and the lowest is $201.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $528.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BFAM traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.83. 669,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,139. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
