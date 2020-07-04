Analysts Set Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $104.45

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. 684,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,039. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 325,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

