Analysts Set Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Price Target at GBX 1,051.56

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,034.44 ($12.73).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.94) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,164 ($14.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.92) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON:BYG traded down GBX 26 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,014 ($12.48). The stock had a trading volume of 75,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 997.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,066.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($7.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Analyst Recommendations for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

