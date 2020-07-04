Analysts Set Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $335.75

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.07. 392,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

