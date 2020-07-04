Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $309.80

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.80.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $316.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $302.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.76. 6,126,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,760. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 1.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average of $234.62.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

