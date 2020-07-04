Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$20.94

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.71%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

