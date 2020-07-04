Analysts Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target at $12.50

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 418,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

