Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $95.13

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. 881,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,024. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

