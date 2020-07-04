Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $95.13

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. 881,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,024. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit