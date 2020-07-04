Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $113.71

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $98.43. 175,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $50,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,014,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

