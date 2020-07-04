Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $113.71

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $98.43. 175,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $50,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,014,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
