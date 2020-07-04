Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $46.79

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,788. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

