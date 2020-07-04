Artfinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $1.72 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.44 or 0.05244801 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

