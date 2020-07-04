Aware (ATCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Aware has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ATCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 368,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. Aware has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.82 million.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Aware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

