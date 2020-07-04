Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Aware has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ATCO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 368,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,266. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.82 million.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

