BidaskClub Lowers T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.35.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

