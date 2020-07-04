BidaskClub Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRLD. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.
World Acceptance stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $486.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after acquiring an additional 123,576 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.