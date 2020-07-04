BidaskClub Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRLD. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

World Acceptance stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $486.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.03.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after acquiring an additional 123,576 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

