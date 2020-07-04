BoutsPro Achieves Market Cap of $149,074.76 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $149,074.76 and $24,294.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01699832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108546 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

