Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.64). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BFAM traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 669,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,139. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.