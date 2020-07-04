Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report earnings per share of ($2.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.00) and the lowest is ($2.43). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($5.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 42,460,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,098,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 511,351 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

