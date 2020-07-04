Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Million

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to post $9.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $42.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.42 million, with estimates ranging from $62.84 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,335. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.60.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,500. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

