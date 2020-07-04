Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHF. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF remained flat at $$10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,959. The company has a market cap of $211.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

