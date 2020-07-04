Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,952. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.66. 1,307,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.