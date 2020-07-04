Brokerages Set Aecom (NYSE:ACM) PT at $46.88

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 797,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,111. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

