Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) PT at $76.11

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ASH traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $69.70. 426,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,051. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

