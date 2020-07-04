Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $27.17

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 230,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.