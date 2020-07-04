Brokerages Set PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 312,565 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,312. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.