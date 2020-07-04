Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 459,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

