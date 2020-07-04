Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $16,765.19 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00739291 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00188299 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000681 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,383,164 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

