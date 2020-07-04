CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 1,722,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,284. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

