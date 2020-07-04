Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,141. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $594.89 million, a PE ratio of 718.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

