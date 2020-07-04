Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.62.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.16. 1,660,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.67. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

