ColossusXT Price Up 1.5% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $2,167.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,165,567,692 coins and its circulating supply is 12,124,525,865 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

