Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 148,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,818. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $16,429,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 873,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

