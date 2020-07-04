DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.12 Million

Brokerages predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $63.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $61.25 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $83.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $280.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.01 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.22. 52,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,933. The company has a market cap of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.36. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

