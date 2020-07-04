Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,514.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,353,655 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

