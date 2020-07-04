Dether Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Dether has a total market cap of $129,200.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

