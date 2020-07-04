DeviantCoin Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011162 BTC on popular exchanges. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $28.43 million and $292,415.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,934,445 coins and its circulating supply is 27,934,444 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

