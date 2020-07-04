DopeCoin Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $191,252.78 and approximately $6,187.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00458310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000774 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003408 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

