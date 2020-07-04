EBCoin (EBC) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $420,531.43 and $40,955.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.