Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Endava by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

DAVA traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

