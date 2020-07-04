FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

