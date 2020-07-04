G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 180.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit