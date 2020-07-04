G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 180.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.