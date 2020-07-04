General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $34.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

