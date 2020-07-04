Goldman Sachs Group Raises New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $149.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.27. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $250,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

