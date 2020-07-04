GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Reaches $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.05218041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001633 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GRMD is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.