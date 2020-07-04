GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.72 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.72 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002287 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

