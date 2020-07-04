Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $270,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,939 shares of company stock valued at $646,224 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 346,635 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $414.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

