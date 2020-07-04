HedgeTrade Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00016007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $419.97 million and $421,548.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008056 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004945 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000486 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000565 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

