Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 162,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.