ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 262,857 shares of the company traded hands. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ICL Group by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ICL Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ICL Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

